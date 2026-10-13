UK will not raise capital gains tax to same level as income tax, FT reports

British finance minister ​John Healey will not raise ​capital gains tax to ‌the ​same level as income tax, the FT reported on Tuesday citing four sources, following speculation ‌that a policy change could be announced at the government budget on October 28.

Healey is under pressure to raise billions of pounds in ‌tax at his first budget to offset higher borrowing costs and ‌fund Prime Minister Andy Burnham's plans for more defence spending and expanded social care. The FT said Healey could still opt for a smaller increase in capital gains ⁠tax, ​which is ⁠currently charged at 18% for basic-rate taxpayers and 24% for higher-rate taxpayers, compared to income ⁠tax rates of 20% and 40% paid by basic and higher-rate taxpayers.

The ​finance minister has been left with limited options after he promised ⁠to stick to the Labour Party's 2024 manifesto commitments not to raise the ⁠rates ​of income tax, value-added tax, corporation tax or social security contributions. Capital gains tax raised £24 billion ($31.8 billion) in the 2025/26 tax ⁠year, but economists have warned that raising the rate could change behaviour resulting ⁠in a ⁠drop in income for the Treasury, as people decide not to sell assets or leave Britain.

($1 = 0.7556 ‌pounds)