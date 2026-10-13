Kremlin says contacts on Trump's Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire are continuing 

The ​Kremlin said ​on Tuesday that ‌contacts about ​an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine ‌which US president Donald Trump announced on Sunday were continuing, but that ‌it had nothing more to ‌say on the matter for now. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not specify who Russia was ⁠talking ​to ⁠about the ceasefire.

Trump's surprise announcement, which he ⁠said was "effective immediately," took Ukraine by ​surprise according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and ⁠Russia has not said whether it ⁠was informed ​about Trump's announcement beforehand or not. Russia's Defence Ministry said ⁠on Tuesday its forces had not hit any ⁠Ukrainian ⁠energy-related targets in their overnight attacks.