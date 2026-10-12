How Debt, Oil Prices and Climate Shocks Are Pushing Developing Economies to the Brink

Rising oil prices are exposing a dangerous weakness in developing economies: governments are spending heavily to protect households from inflation while losing the financial capacity to sustain those protections. With debt payments consuming a growing share of public revenue and an exceptionally powerful El Niño threatening food production, millions of people face renewed poverty risks despite government efforts to contain living costs.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in its report No Time to Recover: Compounding Crises, Depleted Fiscal Buffers and What It Means for Developing Economies, warns that approximately 130 million additional people would have fallen into poverty worldwide this year if higher energy and food prices had been passed on to consumers without government intervention. The estimate reveals how heavily vulnerable populations depend on public support at a time when the fiscal resources financing such assistance are becoming increasingly constrained.

The economic fallout from the Middle East conflict has intensified these pressures, driving up energy costs and forcing governments to absorb expenses that households cannot easily bear. The result is a growing contradiction in development financing: measures preventing immediate economic hardship are placing mounting pressure on budgets already weakened by expensive debt and competing public spending requirements.

The Debt Burden Is Quietly Eroding Governments' Ability to Protect Households

While rising fuel and food prices dominate the immediate economic concerns, debt servicing is steadily reducing the resources available to cushion their effects. UNDP reports that the median developing country now spends approximately 9.5% of government revenue on interest payments, the highest proportion in 25 years and more than three times the corresponding share in high-income countries.

The figures expose a structural imbalance in governments' capacity to respond to economic disruption. Developing economies face greater pressure to protect financially vulnerable populations while devoting an increasingly substantial portion of their revenues to creditors. Expenditure on healthcare, education and social safety nets consequently competes with debt obligations for limited public resources.

International financial conditions are compounding this imbalance. The report cites US 10-year Treasury yields reaching 5.3%, their highest level since 2002, while 10-year bond yields for the median group of weak-credit countries stand near 9%. Such borrowing costs make financing additional relief measures more expensive for governments already struggling to accommodate existing commitments.

The key difficulty extends beyond the size of public debt. Governments are confronting rising expenditure requirements precisely when their capacity to borrow affordably is deteriorating. Maintaining household assistance risks increasing fiscal strain, while withdrawing it could expose families to price increases they have so far been partially shielded from.

A $1 Trillion Subsidy Burden Meets a Growing Food Security Threat

Energy subsidies have become an increasingly expensive line of defence against the global cost-of-living shock. With oil prices crossing $100 per barrel for the second time since the Middle East conflict began, governments face growing pressure to prevent higher international fuel costs from reaching domestic consumers.

UNDP estimates that global fossil fuel subsidies could exceed $1 trillion this year at prevailing energy prices. The scale of this potential expenditure illustrates the financial difficulty of maintaining broad consumer protection, particularly for low- and middle-income countries already facing significant debt-servicing obligations.

Fuel subsidies, price controls, tax rebates and demand-management measures have helped households avoid the full impact of rising prices. However, these interventions have also obscured the extent of underlying economic vulnerability. The estimated 130 million additional people at risk of poverty represent a counterfactual scenario without such cushioning measures, rather than a confirmed increase in poverty.

Agricultural risks are adding another dimension to the crisis. UNDP warns that the current El Niño could become the most powerful on record, threatening harvests and food systems across Africa, Asia and Latin America. Any additional strain on food production would intensify pressure on populations already facing high energy and food costs.

The concentration of risks is particularly concerning for sub-Saharan Africa and South and East Asia, where UNDP identifies especially severe potential poverty consequences. As energy inflation, climate-related agricultural threats and debt costs converge, governments face increasingly difficult choices over which economic pressures they can absorb and which must ultimately reach consumers.

The Next Poverty Crisis Could Be Decided by How Governments Finance Relief

The policy challenge is shifting from simply controlling consumer prices to determining how protection can remain affordable. UNDP recommends gradually replacing broad, untargeted subsidies with temporary assistance directed towards vulnerable households, allowing governments to concentrate limited resources where financial pressures are most severe.

Such a transition, however, must reconcile two competing objectives. Reducing costly general subsidies could ease fiscal pressure, but maintaining effective protection for poorer households remains essential when fuel and food prices are elevated. The report's recommendations underscore the difficulty of balancing immediate social needs against longer-term development spending.

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo has warned that governments face difficult choices between sustaining assistance for their poorest citizens and preserving their wider development agendas. His warning reflects a financial predicament in which supporting vulnerable populations and maintaining fiscal stability are becoming increasingly difficult to pursue simultaneously.

International financing is emerging as a critical part of the response. Ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, UNDP has urged multilateral lenders, donors and development partners to expand access to affordable funding for countries unable to sustain protective measures independently.

The next developments in energy markets, borrowing conditions and El Niño-related agricultural disruption will help determine how severely these pressures intensify. Equally important will be whether governments can redirect subsidies effectively and whether international financial institutions provide financing that supports continued household protection.