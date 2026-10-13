"Role of CEC Gyanesh Kumar is questionable": Sachin Pilot

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI) : Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday raised serious questions regarding the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, terming his actions "illegal" while addressing the media ahead of high-tea meeting at the residence of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. Highlighting the gravity of the Opposition's concerns, Pilot stated that the party has formally approached the judiciary to seek intervention.

"The people of the country are concerned. We have appealed to the judiciary. The issue is that the role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is questionable. What he did is illegal," Pilot told reporters. SP MP Priya Saroj said, "Changing the protest site isn't going to silence our voices, nor are we going to stop; in fact, we have only grown stronger because of the attitude they have shown towards us...We will not back down..."

Earlier, After the INDIA bloc's "Chalo Dilli" march to the Supreme Court, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the movement to "protect democracy" will continue. He said he invited his "comrades" from civil society, student organisations and leaders from the INDIA bloc, along with opposition MPs, for a tea meeting today, after which they plan to present their case before the media.

He added that all are together in their fight to "protect" democracy. "Today I have invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance, opposition MPs, student organisations, and civil society comrades to my home for tea. In this people's movement to protect democracy, we are all together - and this movement will continue relentlessly," Gandhi posted on X.

"After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media. All protests are one," he added. This comes after INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court, following which 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls on Monday. (ANI)