Hungary's Orban denies ordering Ukrainian cash and gold seized when leader

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 15:24 IST
Hungary's Orban denies ordering Ukrainian cash and gold seized when leader

Hungarian former Prime Minister Viktor Orban has denied ​directing authorities to seize two Ukrainian cash-in-transit ​vehicles carrying $82 million in cash and ‌gold, dismissing ​the claims as politically motivated. Seven Ukrainians transporting the assets were briefly detained by Hungarian authorities in March on suspicion of money laundering.

The ‌case increased tensions between Hungary and Ukraine before an April election that ended Russia ally Orban's 16-year tenure as prime minister. Ukraine's Oschadbank said its employees, transporting the cash and gold from Austria to ‌Ukraine, had been engaged in a routine operation of the kind that it had carried ‌out weekly since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Hungarian prosecutors launched an investigation into the handling of the case, including allegations of unlawful detention and mistreatment of the Ukrainian nationals. In June, prosecutors named Janos Hajdu, a former head of Hungary's ⁠counter-terrorism ​forces and now security ⁠chief for Orban's Fidesz party, as a suspect.

Orban has not been questioned, but politicians from the governing Tisza party had ⁠challenged him to say whether he was involved. "Viktor Orban! Face the Hungarian people and say it clearly, directly, ​and in a manner worthy of a true leader: Did you give the order to ⁠stop the 'gold convoy', or not?" Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi wrote in a statement last week.

On Monday, Orban called the ⁠transit ​of Ukrainian cash and gold "Europe's biggest corruption case." "I did not have to make specific decisions and order measures because, fortunately, the Hungarian authorities did their job of their own accord. ⁠But I would have done so anyway if they had not done it themselves," Orban told Hir ⁠TV channel.

"Now they ⁠want to bring me to court for this? ... This has nothing to do with corruption, nothing to do with abuse of power. This is ‌about wanting to ‌eliminate the right wing."

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
3
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global
4
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Disaster Numbers Mislead: Why Climate Vulnerability Cannot Be Measured by Losses Alone

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half

AI Could Stop Companies Hiring Humans Long Before Their Jobs Become Obsolete

When AI Takes Control but Doctors Take Responsibility: Healthcare's Emerging Automation Paradox

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026