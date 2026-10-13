Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres

The ​Kremlin said ​on Tuesday that ‌the government ​was discussing problems faced by ‌Russian technology and AI company Yandex after Ukraine struck three of its data centres. Kremlin ‌spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it ‌was too early to assess whether users had suffered financial losses from outages caused ⁠by ​the ⁠attacks.

Asked whether the government was considering a ⁠mechanism to compensate users, he said Yandex ​was "currently facing difficulties, and of course ⁠the matter is being discussed by ⁠the government, ​but the company is taking urgent steps to address the ⁠consequences of the attack." "The company is strong ⁠and ⁠powerful," Peskov told reporters.