Apple to unveil new smart home products, showcasing updated Siri AI  

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 15:30 IST
Apple to unveil new smart home products, showcasing updated Siri AI  

Apple on Tuesday is expected ​to show off a new round ​of smart home products, including an ‌iPad-like ​device meant to hang on walls or perch on tabletops that will showcase its AI-upgraded Siri virtual assistant.

The devices will help users ‌control doorbells, thermostats and smart locks in a market where Apple has tinkered for a decade without major success. The devices could also include upgrades to its HomePod smart speaker and Apple TV devices, analysts ‌said. Apple is launching these products as it tries to fend off challenges from rivals, ‌including traditional competitors like Amazon.com, which has invested heavily in its Echo speakers and Ring doorbells and last week launched premium tablets, as well as newer AI upstarts like OpenAI that have hardware ambitions of their own.

Investors are looking ⁠more closely ​at Apple's hardware ⁠sales for growth as the company's services revenue has come under regulatory pressure. Apple first released its Home app to control ⁠smart gadgets in 2016, with HomePod smart speakers following in 2018, but those offerings are competing with Alphabet's ​Google Home speakers and Amazon's Echo line. Analysts said two major hurdles for Apple were making ⁠its devices work with a variety of third-party gadgets and the limited ability of Siri to give useful answers.

Apple this ⁠summer ​upgraded Siri's capabilities with assistance from Google, but the process of wiring a smart home is still too difficult for many Apple consumers to see a benefit, said Bob O'Donnell, ⁠chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research. "Advancements in AI should finally help, but the key questions for Apple are, ⁠do they have ⁠connectivity smarts to simplify the process and are they going to be willing to work across the smart home ecosystem and not just within ‌their own walled garden," ‌O'Donnell said.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
3
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global
4
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Disaster Numbers Mislead: Why Climate Vulnerability Cannot Be Measured by Losses Alone

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half

AI Could Stop Companies Hiring Humans Long Before Their Jobs Become Obsolete

When AI Takes Control but Doctors Take Responsibility: Healthcare's Emerging Automation Paradox

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026