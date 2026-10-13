Greece says heating oil benefit to increase by 30% this year

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 16:22 IST
Greece says heating oil benefit to increase by 30% this year

‌Greek Finance ​Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis on Tuesday announced a 30% ‌rise in the annual benefit for heating oil to curb the impact of surging ‌energy costs on households.

In a televised address, ‌Pierrakakis said the state will also offer a heating oil subsidy at the pump. "In a ⁠difficult ​international ⁠climate, with the energy crisis testing the resilience ⁠of households around the world, our priority is ​to reduce the pressure on families," ⁠he said, adding the benefit will help hundreds ⁠of ​thousands of households across the country.

Athens has already raised and extended diesel ⁠fuel discounts through mid-October and plans power subsidies ⁠worth ⁠up to €95 million for energy-intensive industries pending approval by the European Commission.

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