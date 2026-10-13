Euro zone bond yields dip as tech jitters send traders to safety

Euro zone bond yields, particularly on longer-dated bonds, dipped alongside those of Treasuries on Tuesday as a selloff in tech stocks drove some flows to the safety of government debt. Germany's 10-year bond ‌yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, dropped 5 basis points to 3.43%, outpacing a 3 bps fall in its 2-year yield, last at 3.09%.

Turmoil in bond markets has eased somewhat in the past few sessions, but bonds remain fragile after a selloff in late September and early October ‌that pushed Germany's 10-year yield to 3.65%, its highest since 2009. Helping drive some flows into bonds on Tuesday, in a typical safe-haven ‌move, were renewed jitters in tech stocks. South Korea's tech-heavy KOSPI tumbled over 5%, while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.7%.

"The short-covering gains in Treasuries and (German) Bunds this morning follow a minor hiccup in risk assets and semiconductor names," analysts at Societe Generale said in a note. "But positioning for US CPI tomorrow should curb some of the enthusiasm."

The data ⁠will be ​among the last key releases before ⁠the Federal Reserve decides whether to hike interest rates again to contain high prices. While markets currently do not expect a rate hike this month, a hot print could change ⁠that and send yields higher again.

FRENCH GOVERNMENT BONDS IN FOCUS The rally in bonds was across markets. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 bps to 5.20%, ​while in Europe France's 10-year yield fell 8 bps to 4.82% and Italy's dropped 6 bps to 4.52%.

French government bonds have ⁠been at the centre of the recent bond market storm, with investors concerned that political jostling ahead of next year's presidential election may hinder the government's efforts to reduce its ⁠high ​deficit. The spread between French and German debt, a gauge of the premium investors require to lend to France rather than Germany, was last 140 bps.

Italy's 10-year yield was 30 bps below France's, hovering around the most since at least the early 1990s, according to LSEG data. This ⁠is a sign investor worries are particularly focused on French debt, and fears of a broader contagion to the rest of the euro ⁠zone have eased for now.

There were ⁠also a few bond auctions for traders to digest, though they were not having a major effect on secondary trading. Italy issued €7 billion ($7.83 billion) across three bonds, and while the yields were at their highest ‌since 2023, they saw good ‌demand.

A German bond auction saw weak demand.