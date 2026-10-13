Pope Leo to have lung nodule surgery on Tuesday afternoon, Vatican says

​Pope Leo's ‌will undergo surgery ​to remove a small ‌growth found on one of his lungs at Rome's Gemelli ‌hospital on Tuesday afternoon, ‌the Vatican said. Leo, 71, said on Sunday that the ⁠growth, ​a ⁠small nodule, had been found on ⁠a recent check-up, was "well-contained" and ​had been spotted early.

The Vatican ⁠announced the details of the ⁠surgery ​after Leo was seen leaving the Vatican in ⁠a convoy of vehicles headed ⁠for Gemelli ⁠hospital, about nine kilometers (5.6 miles) north ‌of ‌the Vatican.