Soccer-Netflix secures rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain, Andorra

Netflix said ​on Tuesday ​it had ‌secured the ​rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup ‌to fans in Spain and Andorra. It would be Netflix's first broadcast of ‌a major men's international tournament in ‌Spain, the company said. The 2026 World Cup was broadcast there by national ⁠channel ​RTVE.

The ⁠deal would cover all 104 matches. "As part ⁠of the agreement, one match per matchday ​will be available for free ⁠in Spain," via a national free-to-air broadcaster, ⁠Netflix ​said in its statement. Netflix also holds the rights for the ⁠2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, and ⁠the ⁠2031 edition in the United States and Canada.