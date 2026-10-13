Copeland, Dixell refrigeration systems also hacked, French cybersecurity agency says

​France's ​cybersecurity agency said ‌on Tuesday ​that the refrigeration systems ‌of Copeland and Dixell were also hacked during a cyberattack ‌that targeted supermarket refrigerators and ‌freezers. A spokesperson for Copeland, which owns Dixell, declined ⁠to confirm ​the ⁠information and said the company's ⁠top priority is to protect customers' ​operations.

Hackers raised temperatures of ⁠refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets to ⁠as ​high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), ⁠causing fires and spoiling food.