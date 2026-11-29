Atletico Morelia survived a stirring second-leg comeback by Club Atletico La Paz ​to win the Liga de Expansion MX Apertura title 5-4 on ​aggregate on Saturday, in a final that offered ‌all ​the drama of promotion without its reward. La Paz won the return leg 3-1 after trailing 4-1 from the first meeting, but Morelia's first-leg cushion proved enough to secure the second-tier crown.

Neither club, however, can earn promotion ‌to Liga MX under Mexico's current system, leaving Morelia with the trophy but no route to the top flight and La Paz with little consolation for one of the most memorable nights of the country's football history. The final came as both sides remain among five Liga de Expansion clubs challenging the suspension of ‌promotion and relegation before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The FMF halted movement between Mexico's top two divisions in 2020 under an agreement initially ‌set for six seasons, while the clubs argue that the latest Liga MX rules unlawfully extend the closed system into the 2026-27 campaign. The CAS has not announced when it will issue a decision.

After kickoff at Estadio Guaycura, players from both sides turned their backs on the referee in protest against the suspension of promotion and relegation, while the home crowd chanted "Ascenso, ⁠ascenso" — "promotion, promotion." Supporters ​also displayed a banner calling for the ⁠return of promotion and relegation, while players wore shirts protesting against the abolition of the system during their warm-up.

La Paz gave themselves hope in the eighth minute when Alan Torres ⁠struck from long range and his effort deflected off Morelia defender Diego de Buen on its way into the net. Martin Barragan doubled the hosts' lead from the penalty spot ​after Alejandro Andrade pushed Edgar Alaffita in the area. A minute later, Barragan produced a spectacular scissor kick to make it 3-0 ⁠on the night and level the final at 4-4 on aggregate.

Morelia weathered sustained pressure after the break as La Paz pursued the goal that would have completed the turnaround. La Paz goalkeeper Gil ⁠Alcala ​denied Josecarlos Van Rankin from distance in the 65th minute and was also equal to a De Buen header, while Morelia goalkeeper Ramon Pasquel was booked for handling the ball outside his area while attempting to clear.

Morelia found the decisive goal eight minutes from time when Misael Dominguez's long-range ⁠effort struck La Paz defender Carlos Robles. Home players appealed for a handball, but the referee allowed play to continue and Orlando Botello converted from ⁠close range. Barragan was denied a hat-trick ⁠by Pasquel in stoppage time, before Ulises Jaimes had a late effort ruled out for offside.

Morelia held on to lift the title, but the final's defining image may have come before the first ball was kicked: two teams ‌protesting that success in ‌Mexico's second division still carries no chance of promotion.