Argentina's push to stop British-authorised oil drilling near the Falkland Islands was rejected by an international court on Saturday, in a setback to Buenos Aires' effort to curtail economic activity around the disputed territory. The International Tribunal for the Law of the ‌Sea rejected by 18 votes to 3 Argentina's application to provisionally suspend the Sea Lion project north of the Falklands, which are controlled by Britain but claimed by Argentina as the Malvinas.

Buenos Aires had also sought to prevent Britain from granting new authorisations for the exploitation of maritime resources around the islands while arbitration proceedings continue. Britain had argued that granting the request would prevent Falkland Islanders from developing their natural ‌resources with "devastating consequences" for the territory's economy.

The Hamburg-based tribunal's president Maurice Kamga said Saturday's ruling on Argentina's request for provisional measures "in no way prejudges" the tribunal's jurisdiction to deal with the ‌underlying merits of the dispute. Kamga also noted that Britain had told the tribunal that drilling would not commence before March 2027 and extraction would not commence before March 2028.

British foreign minister Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves welcomed the decision, saying in a joint statement: "We now call on Argentina to respect the right of the Falkland Islanders to determine their own future and urge Argentina to end its wider economic pressure against the Falkland Islands." President Javier Milei said ⁠in a ​statement that Argentina respects the decision of the tribunal ⁠and "will continue to defend its rights in the framework of international law", adding: "This decision is not the final word."

MILEI PUSHES SOVEREIGNTY CLAIM The ruling comes amid a renewed push by Milei's government to advance Argentina's sovereignty claim over the islands, ⁠a longstanding national cause that commands support across the political spectrum.

Argentina invaded the archipelago in the South Atlantic in 1982 and fought a 10-week war that ended with Argentina's surrender to Britain, accelerating the fall of Argentina's military junta. ​The largely self-governing British overseas territory has a population of about 3,660, most of whom are of British descent. Frictions between Argentina and Britain have grown in recent months after Milei's ⁠government presented legislation to crack down on companies involved in oil exploration activities off the islands.

That came days after US President Donald Trump suggested Washington could reconsider its traditionally neutral stance on the sovereignty dispute. Milei's office said after the ruling it was ⁠sanctioning ​five more fund managers for holding stakes in oil company Navitas Petroleum, which operates on the islands, bringing the total number of companies, shareholders and suppliers sanctioned over operations there to 65.

"The government will not allow companies, investment funds or other economic actors to profit from the illegitimate exploitation of Argentine national resources," it said in a statement. "Any person or entity who takes part in these operations ⁠will have to answer for it." Navitas Petroleum and Rockhopper Exploration, owners of the Sea Lion offshore project, previously said they did not expect Argentina's actions to derail development. Navitas is listed in ⁠Tel Aviv, Rockhopper in London.

Major US oil services ⁠firm Halliburton last month said it would not work on the Sea Lion project. Argentina in September filed for arbitration under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, arguing Britain is violating its obligations by unilaterally authorising the exploitation of natural resources in areas subject to ‌an unresolved sovereignty dispute.

Arbitration proceedings are ‌currently in motion.