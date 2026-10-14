​A boat ‌capsized in India's ​eastern state of Bihar ‌to drown 13 people, most of them children, police said, ‌while six aboard were ‌rescued. The boat overturned on Tuesday in the state's central district ⁠of ​Vaishali, ⁠while carrying passengers to a ⁠feast in a neighbouring village, ​district magistrate Varsha Singh told media.

Police ⁠are investigating the cause ⁠of ​the incident, regional police officer Subodh Kumar told ⁠Reuters on Wednesday, giving the tally ⁠of ⁠those rescued.