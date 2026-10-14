India boat capsizes, drowning 13, mostly children

A boat capsized ‌in India's eastern state of Bihar, drowning 13 people, most of ‌them children, police said, while ‌six aboard were rescued.

The boat overturned on Tuesday in the ⁠state's ​central district ⁠of Vaishali, while carrying passengers ⁠to a feast in a neighbouring ​village, district magistrate Varsha ⁠Singh told media. Police are investigating the ⁠cause ​of the incident, regional police officer Subodh Kumar ⁠told Reuters on Wednesday, giving the ⁠tally ⁠of those rescued.