Trump says Taiwan agrees to buy 30% of gas from Alaska pipeline

Taiwan has agreed to buy ‌30% of the natural gas from a pipeline project in Alaska, US President Donald Trump told a ‌rally in the state on Tuesday. The terms ‌of the deal were not immediately clear.

Taiwan's economic ministry had no immediate comment. In February, Taiwanese officials said they ⁠would ​ramp up purchases ⁠of US natural gas to make up about one-third ⁠of its imported supply this year, and reduce purchases ​from other countries.

Taiwanese state energy firm CPC Corp ⁠last year signed an agreement with Alaska Gasline Development Corp ⁠to ​buy liquefied natural gas and invest in the pipeline project. At the time, Taiwan's President ⁠Lai Ching-te said the investment would ensure the island's energy ⁠security.