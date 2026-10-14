Trump says Taiwan agrees to buy 30% of gas from Alaska pipeline
Taiwan has agreed to buy 30% of the natural gas from a pipeline project in Alaska, US President Donald Trump told a rally in the state on Tuesday, but the deal terms were not immediately clear. Taiwan has committed to investing $4.4 billion in the development of the pipeline, said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who also appeared at the rally organized by the Republican National Committee.
Taiwan's economic ministry had no immediate comment. The remarks come after Taiwan officials said in February they would ramp up purchases of US natural gas to constitute about a third of the island's imported supply this year, and reduce purchases from other countries.
Taiwan state energy firm CPC Corp signed an agreement with Alaska Gasline Development Corp last year to buy liquefied natural gas and invest in the pipeline project. The investment would ensure Taiwan's energy security, President Lai Ching-te said at the time.