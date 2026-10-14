Taiwan has agreed to buy 30% of the natural gas from ‌a pipeline project in Alaska, US President Donald Trump told a rally in the state on Tuesday, but the deal terms ‌were not immediately clear. Taiwan has committed to investing $4.4 ‌billion in the development of the pipeline, said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who also appeared at the rally organized by the Republican National Committee.

Taiwan's ⁠economic ​ministry had ⁠no immediate comment. The remarks come after Taiwan officials said in February they ⁠would ramp up purchases of US natural gas to constitute about ​a third of the island's imported supply this ⁠year, and reduce purchases from other countries.

Taiwan state energy firm CPC Corp ⁠signed ​an agreement with Alaska Gasline Development Corp last year to buy liquefied natural gas and invest in ⁠the pipeline project. The investment would ensure Taiwan's energy security, President Lai ⁠Ching-te said ⁠at the time.