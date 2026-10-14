LSEG taps Nvidia for faster historical market data processing

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 12:35 IST
LSEG taps Nvidia for faster historical market data processing

The London Stock ​Exchange Group said on Wednesday ‌it ​has partnered with Nvidia to help financial institutions process and analyse large volumes of historical market data ‌faster and at scale using the US chipmaker's technology.

LSEG, which operates the London Stock Exchange and provides data and analytics, has been expanding its offerings ‌to support diverse demand whilst retaining licenses and control as AI also affects ‌how businesses trade and consume data. Analysis showed that computing on Nvidia's specialised processors without creating copies of the dataset could help study every trade and price quote in ⁠seconds ​for insights, the company ⁠said. This would make research faster and closer to real-time as equity trading moves ⁠to 24-hour cycles, it added.

"This collaboration expands how customers can draw insight from ​LSEG's trusted, governed Tick History. Customers want to work with detailed historical ⁠data at speed," said Ron Lefferts, co-head of data & analytics at LSEG. According to the ⁠company, ​its Tick History has about 110 trillion rows of data across 100 million instruments spanning 30 years and 580 exchanges, trading venues ⁠and contributors.

LSEG is the largest customer of Reuters, which provides news for its ⁠Workspace news and ⁠data platform and other products. It plans next year to launch LSE 24, a night-time trading site for some ‌exchange-traded ‌products.

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