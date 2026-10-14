Trump says "massive oil, gas, mineral" exploration to begin Greenland, month after security deal with Denmark

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced that large-scale oil, gas and mineral exploration is set to begin in Greenland, a month after Washington reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland to strengthen defence and Arctic security cooperation, reiterating the island's strategic importance to the United States and Europe. In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted Greenland's potential energy and mineral resources, while emphasising its geographical importance for the defence of the United States and Europe against potential security threats.

"Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland! There are Experts that are saying that the amount of easily available Oil is far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the World and, even more importantly, from a Security Purpose in the Defense and Offense of both the United States of America, and Europe, is second to none. Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived. It gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World!" Trump said. The announcement comes amid heightened international attention on Greenland's strategic position in the Arctic and follows months of diplomatic friction over the territory's security and its significance to Washington.

Last month, Trump joined Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen to sign an agreement aimed at strengthening defence and Arctic security cooperation. The agreement marked a step towards addressing tensions surrounding Greenland's strategic role. Ahead of the signing on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump expressed optimism about the partnership.

"We're going to have a tremendous relationship, a secure relationship, and we look forward to it... This was long in the making," he said. The signing comes after he announced an "Infinite Life" Agreement with Denmark and Greenland, claiming that the arrangement addressed Washington's security concerns and would give the United States lasting control over security-related matters on the island.

In a post on Truth Social in September, Trump said the agreement had "completely" addressed US concerns over Greenland and would come at no cost to Washington. "I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns," Trump said.

He further claimed that the arrangement would ensure Washington retained the ability to take whatever measures it considered necessary to protect Greenland and American security interests. "At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America," he said.

"Additionally, from now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval," Trump added. The US President described the agreement as having no expiry and also announced plans for a major expansion of the American military presence on the island.

However, Denmark's description of the expected agreement has focused on enhanced security cooperation in the Arctic and North Atlantic, while explicitly recognising Greenland's position within the Kingdom of Denmark. (ANI)