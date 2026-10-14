U.S.-Russia deal on diesel is "very risky choice," Italy PM Meloni says

The ​deal between ​the United States and ‌Russia over ​diesel supply is a "very risky choice" that runs ‌counter to efforts to force Vladimir Putin to sit at a negotiating table with ‌Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said ‌on Wednesday. The United States and Russia said last week they had agreed that Moscow would ⁠initially ​supply ⁠more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to ⁠US and global markets.

"The outcome of this ​decision is uncertain, while the risks are ⁠clear," Meloni told parliament ahead of an ⁠EU ​summit this week. "It provides Moscow with legitimacy as its bombs continue to fall ⁠on Ukrainian cities, generates new revenue to ⁠finance ⁠the war, and implicitly weakens the effectiveness of sanctions," she added.