Invest beyond Bengaluru in other Karnataka districts: CM DK Shivakumar to Czech delegation

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday urged Czech companies to expand their investments beyond Bengaluru and explore opportunities across other districts of the state, highlighting potential areas of cooperation in energy, automobile components, electric vehicles, aerospace, defence, precision engineering and advanced manufacturing. "Karnataka will be a long-term partner of the Czech Republic and Czech companies should invest not just in Bengaluru but across various districts of Karnataka," Shivakumar said after a delegation led by Czech Republic Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek met him at Vidhana Soudha and held discussions on strengthening economic and industrial cooperation.

Highlighting Karnataka's industrial capabilities and investment potential, the Chief Minister said the state offered opportunities across several sectors, including agriculture, forestry, horticulture and floriculture, while emphasising the need to build a stronger partnership with Czech businesses. He also pointed to the state's growing energy requirements and its established renewable and hydroelectric power infrastructure as areas where Czech companies could explore investments.

"Karnataka is home to some of the largest solar power plants in the country and the oldest hydroelectric plants. It is a state with huge energy requirements. Therefore, there are immense opportunities for investment in the energy sector. We want to invite you to explore Karnataka as an investment destination," he said. Shivakumar further encouraged Czech companies to explore cooperation in automobile components, electric vehicles, next-generation vehicles, testing and specialised manufacturing, while identifying aerospace as another promising area for collaboration.

"You can explore cooperation in Karnataka in automobile components, electric (EV) and next-generation vehicles, testing and specialised manufacturing. I have been informed that you are keen to invest in the aerospace sector. This partnership will open more avenues for cooperation between Karnataka and the Czech Republic," he said. The Chief Minister also outlined the support available to prospective investors through the state's investment facilitation framework, including Invest Karnataka, Karnataka Udyoga Mitra, the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and the Single Window system.

He said these mechanisms help companies identify suitable locations, understand regulatory approvals and coordinate with relevant government departments. "Our priority is to attract investments that bring technology, strengthen local industry, create quality jobs and support exports. The Czech business community and CzechTrade will be a bridge between the Karnataka government," he assured.

"The Czech Business Incubator, CzechTrade's Bengaluru office and Czech Industrial Clusters provide a useful foundation to build business relations, identify local partners and understand opportunities in Karnataka for Czech companies," he added. Emphasising Bengaluru's role as a gateway for Czech companies seeking to expand in India, Shivakumar highlighted the city's engineering talent, research capabilities, industrial base and startup ecosystem.

"Bengaluru is one of India's leading hubs for technology, research and entrepreneurship. With its engineering talent, industrial base and startup ecosystem, Karnataka will be a strong platform for Czech companies looking to expand in India. The Czech Republic has considerable strengths in precision engineering, machinery, automobile components, industrial machinery, transport technologies and applied research. These strengths complement Karnataka's manufacturing, aerospace, electronics and technology sectors," he said. Beyond industrial investment, the Chief Minister called for expanding cooperation into education, technical training, research and the commercialisation of emerging technologies.

"The relationship between Karnataka and the Czech Republic can expand beyond just trade. Partnership between Czech technical universities, research institutes and Karnataka's universities and industries will support applied research, skill development and commercialisation of new technologies. India and the Czech Republic agreed to a 'Strategic Partnership on Innovation' in January 2024. This provides a framework for closer cooperation in research, emerging technologies, industrial innovation and startup connect," he said. Shivakumar also referred to the presence of Czech companies such as Skoda and Bata in India's automobile, manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure sectors and called for identifying specific investment opportunities linked to Karnataka.

"Companies like Skoda Auto and Doosan Skoda Power offer potential for cooperation in manufacturing, engineering, sourcing and research. We need to explore opportunities for Karnataka-based institutions. The Tata AutoComp-Skoda Group partnership in railway components shows the potential of combining Czech engineering expertise with Indian manufacturing. We must explore similar partnerships with Karnataka companies," he said. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Minister MB Patil, Member of Parliament and Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister GC Chandrashekar, and Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, among others.

The Czech delegation included representatives from the country's foreign affairs establishment, including Maria Chatardova, along with other officials and business representatives. The discussions focused on strengthening Karnataka-Czech Republic ties through investments, industrial partnerships, technological cooperation and skill development, with the state government seeking to broaden investment opportunities beyond Bengaluru and encourage collaboration across Karnataka's districts. (ANI)