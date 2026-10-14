Austrian court grants former property tycoon Benko's request for house arrest
A court in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck has granted former property tycoon Rene Benko's request to be released from prison to house arrest with an ankle monitor, Austrian media reported on Wednesday.
Benko has served about 21 months of a 30-month sentence for insolvency-related fraud. He remains a suspect in a sprawling investigation into possible crimes linked to the collapse of the Signa property group he founded.