Austrian court grants former property tycoon Benko's request for house arrest

A ​court ‌in the ​western Austrian city of Innsbruck ‌has granted former property tycoon Rene Benko's request to ‌be released from ‌prison to house arrest with an ankle monitor, Austrian ⁠media ​reported ⁠on Wednesday.

Benko has served about ⁠21 months of a ​30-month sentence for insolvency-related fraud. ⁠He remains a suspect ⁠in ​a sprawling investigation into possible crimes ⁠linked to the collapse of ⁠the Signa ⁠property group he founded.