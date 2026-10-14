Tennis-ITIA notified of former world number six Monfils retirement

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 15:45 IST
Tennis-ITIA notified of former world number six Monfils retirement

French former world number six ​Gael Monfils has retired ​from professional tennis at ‌the age ​of 40, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency. His retirement removes him from the ‌sport's anti-doping protocols and means he is no longer eligible to enter tournaments, an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. Monfils has ‌also been added to the agency's official list of retired ‌players.

The Frenchman announced in October 2025 that he would retire following the 2026 season and had been expected to bring the curtain down on his career ⁠at ​the ATP ⁠Masters 1000 event in Paris in November. One of the most charismatic players of ⁠his generation, Monfils was renowned for his athleticism, flair and crowd-pleasing style. ​He won 13 ATP Tour singles titles, lifting his first ⁠trophy in Poland in 2005 and his last in Auckland in January 2025.

Monfils' ⁠best ​Grand Slam results were semi-final appearances at the French Open in 2008 and the US Open in 2016. His major ⁠career came to an end at this year's US Open, where ⁠he lost ⁠to American Learner Tien in the second round. Reuters has contacted Monfils' agency for comment.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026