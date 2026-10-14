Saudi Aramco headquarters suffered extensive damage in Houthi attack, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 17:09 IST
Saudi Aramco headquarters suffered extensive damage in Houthi attack, sources say

​Oil giant Saudi Aramco's headquarters in ​Dhahran suffered extensive damage ‌in an ​attack on Tuesday, with a fire spreading across several floors, three people with direct knowledge of the ‌matter told Reuters.

Operations at the complex in eastern Saudi Arabia have continued normally but some employees have been asked to work from home, according to ‌two of the people. A fourth person said some functions had been ‌shifted to global offices, adding that the fire was still burning into the early hours of Wednesday.

The facility hosts an operations centre which helps the world's largest oil company oversee ⁠onshore ​and offshore oil rigs, ⁠refineries, export terminals and thousands of kilometres of pipeline. Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said in a ⁠statement that Tuesday night's attack, which came as fighting between Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis and ​the kingdom intensified, had caused a limited fire.

Two of the sources said ⁠a fire started on the ninth floor of the south wing of the office block, ⁠and ​spread between the sixth and 10th floors. Another source added that the top three floors of building, where the office of Aramco CEO Amin ⁠Nasser is located, were severely damaged, with part of the ceiling caved in ⁠and windows and ⁠doors blown out.

Aramco did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

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