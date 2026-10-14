Soccer-Fulham's Arbeloa fined over comments implying bias after Man United draw

Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa has been ​fined 25,000 pounds ($33,163) and ​given a warning on Wednesday ‌for ​comments he made after his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in September, when he ‌suggested officials would not allow United to lose. United rescued a point at Craven Cottage on September 20, with Matheus Cunha's deflected equaliser arriving in the ‌89th minute of the Premier League fixture.

Speaking after the match, Arbeloa ‌said: "I knew after the game against Manchester City that they don't let Manchester United lose here." The former Real Madrid coach was referring to one of United's previous ⁠league ​matches, when Erling ⁠Haaland scored the winner in 10-man City's 1-0 victory at Old Trafford. The strike ⁠was initially disallowed for offside before being awarded following a lengthy and contentious ​VAR review.

"It was alleged that the Fulham head coach acted in ⁠an improper manner by making comments in a post-match interview that imply bias and/or ⁠question ​the integrity of a match official," the Football Association (FA) said in a statement. The FA added that Arbeloa admitted the charge.

The 43-year-old Spaniard, ⁠who took charge of Fulham in July, is still searching for his ⁠first league ⁠win with the London club, who sit bottom of the standings with two points from six matches. ($1 = 0.7539 ‌pounds)