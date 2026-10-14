Starlink curbs to affect Ukrainian interceptor drones and middle strikes, two sources say

​SpaceX's ​slowdown of Starlink ‌services for ​Ukraine's military will affect ‌its ability to conduct medium-range strikes and to use interceptor ‌drones to counter incoming long-range ‌Russian drones, a Ukrainian defence ministry source and a ⁠military ​source ⁠said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian troops have ⁠reported that the Starlink connection is ​being shut off when ⁠travelling at higher speeds, causing major ⁠disruption ​to Ukrainian drone operations, many of ⁠which depend on satellite internet to ⁠pilot ⁠the craft.