Starlink curbs to affect Ukrainian interceptor drones and middle strikes, two sources say
SpaceX's slowdown of Starlink services for Ukraine's military will affect its ability to conduct medium-range strikes and to use interceptor drones to counter incoming long-range Russian drones, a Ukrainian defence ministry source and a military source said on Wednesday.
Ukrainian troops have reported that the Starlink connection is being shut off when travelling at higher speeds, causing major disruption to Ukrainian drone operations, many of which depend on satellite internet to pilot the craft.