Sally Rooney's books no longer sold in UK over support for banned pro-Palestinian group

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 20:41 IST
Sally Rooney's books no longer sold in UK over support for banned pro-Palestinian group

Irish novelist Sally Rooney's books will no longer ​be sold in Britain over her ​plans to use her royalties to support ‌Palestine ​Action, a pro-Palestinian group banned as a terrorist organisation, Rooney and her publisher said on Wednesday. The bestselling author, known for novels including "Normal People" and "Conversations ‌with Friends", has been a vocal supporter of Palestine Action, including after it was proscribed by the British government under terrorism laws last year.

Rooney previously said in a witness statement submitted to London's High Court, ‌in support of a legal challenge over the ban on Palestine Action, that her plans ‌could lead to her books being withdrawn from sale in Britain. Her publisher Faber said on Wednesday that it had agreed with Rooney that "we can no longer supply her works in the UK in any format", though it would sell her ⁠works ​elsewhere.

"Current legislation in the ⁠UK has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass on UK earnings to Sally Rooney for her work," Faber said ⁠in a statement. "To sell a writer's work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable ​situation for a publisher."

Rooney said in a statement: "I have made every effort to be honest ⁠with the public about my beliefs and intentions and I am wholly prepared to accept the consequences." Palestine Action, which had ⁠increasingly ​targeted Israel-linked defence companies, was banned shortly after a June 2025 break-in at the Royal Air Force's Brize Norton base.

Last year, Palestine Action's co-founder Huda Ammori challenged the ban and the High ⁠Court ruled in her favour in February, before the Court of Appeal overturned that decision in June. ⁠The Supreme Court is ⁠due to hear an appeal next month. More than 3,000 people have since been arrested for holding signs in support of Palestine Action and its ‌proscription has been ‌criticised by civil liberties groups.

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