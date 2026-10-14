Banks, buildings burn as Albania's capital Tirana erupts into student violence

​Tens of thousands of students stormed the streets of ​Tirana on Wednesday, setting alight a government building ‌and ​two banks and hurling stones at police during a protest over rising education costs and corruption. Police responded with water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who started a fire ‌at the ministry of education building, overturned garbage cans and smashed the fronts of local businesses, Reuters footage showed.

A Raiffeisen Bank branch near the education ministry also caught fire, a Reuters witness said. The protests represent the most violent outburst against Prime Minister Edi Rama, who ‌won a fourth term in office in elections in May last year but has since faced growing discontent at perceived graft ‌surrounding top officials. Protesters also dismiss opposition figures as unpalatable alternatives.

The unrest caps a summer of peaceful protests against Rama, triggered by the proposed development of a luxury resort along Albania's pristine southern coast backed by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner which has been caught up in legal disputes. "This is a ⁠revolution. We ​are tired of peaceful protests. ⁠We will not stop until Rama resigns," said Lora, a student who declined to give her last name said as she threw rocks at the police.

Others chanted "Resignation" ⁠and "Police of crime." WIDER PROTESTS

Student organisers said the protest was over conditions at universities, higher education costs, a lack of financial support and employment prospects ​after graduation. The unrest is part of a broader wave of student activism sweeping Europe over education and living conditions. ⁠In France, high school students have staged weeks of protests and school blockades demanding more teachers and better facilities, arguing that deteriorating school buildings and overcrowded classrooms are ⁠undermining ​education.

Albanian media reported that Wednesday's protests spread to universities at Elbasan and Shkodra. The government condemned the violence.

"Protesting is a legitimate right, but it cannot be used as an excuse for violence, city destruction or ugly fighting in the middle of the ⁠road," Deputy Prime Minister Albana Kociu said on Facebook. "I call on students and every honest citizen who believes in the right ⁠to protest: Distance yourself from violence ⁠and vandalism!" The police issued a statement calling for calm.

"Any person who uses violence, burns or destroys property, or attacks Police officers, bears individual responsibility and will face the law, in accordance with ‌the offences committed," it ‌said.