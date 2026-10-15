Commercial ship caught fire in Romanian waters, following string of Black Sea incidents
A commercial ship anchored in Romanian territorial waters caught fire late on Wednesday and the crew evacuated, Romanian authorities said, the latest in a series of incidents in the Black Sea underlying shipping risks near NATO's eastern flank. Romanian Defence Minister Radu Miruta said it was unclear whether the ship, identified as the Comoros-flagged chemical and oil tanker Yara J, had been hit by a drone and that an investigation was pending.
Multiple drones breached Romanian airspace on Wednesday near its border with Ukraine.