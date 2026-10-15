Commercial ship caught fire in Romanian waters, following string of Black Sea incidents

​A ​commercial ship ‌anchored in Romanian ​territorial waters caught fire late ‌on Wednesday and the crew evacuated, Romanian authorities said, the ‌latest in a series of ‌incidents in the Black Sea underlying shipping risks near NATO's eastern ⁠flank. Romanian ​Defence ⁠Minister Radu Miruta said it was ⁠unclear whether the ship, identified ​as the Comoros-flagged chemical and oil ⁠tanker Yara J, had been ⁠hit ​by a drone and that an investigation was ⁠pending.

Multiple drones breached Romanian airspace ⁠on ⁠Wednesday near its border with Ukraine.