Seventeen students, one teacher killed in school roof collapse in Pakistan

​At ​least 17 ‌students, all of ​them below the age ‌of 13, and one teacher were killed in a school ‌roof collapse in Pakistan's ‌Peshawar city, a local hospital spokesperson said on Thursday.

The ⁠students ​and ⁠the teacher were brought dead ⁠to the Lady Reading Hospital along ​with more than a ⁠dozen people who were injured in ⁠the ​incident, hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim said. The cause ⁠of the collapse was not ⁠immediately ⁠clear.