Seventeen students, one teacher killed in school roof collapse in Pakistan

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 11:49 IST
Seventeen students, one teacher killed in school roof collapse in Pakistan

​At ​least 17 ‌students, all of ​them below the age ‌of 13, and one teacher were killed in a school ‌roof collapse in Pakistan's ‌Peshawar city, a local hospital spokesperson said on Thursday.

The ⁠students ​and ⁠the teacher were brought dead ⁠to the Lady Reading Hospital along ​with more than a ⁠dozen people who were injured in ⁠the ​incident, hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim said. The cause ⁠of the collapse was not ⁠immediately ⁠clear.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026