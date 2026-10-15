Seventeen students, one teacher killed in school roof collapse in Pakistan
At least 17 students, all of them below the age of 13, and one teacher were killed in a school roof collapse in Pakistan's Peshawar city, a local hospital spokesperson said on Thursday.
The students and the teacher were brought dead to the Lady Reading Hospital along with more than a dozen people who were injured in the incident, hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim said. The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.