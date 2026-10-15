European shares fall as global tech rout hits risk appetite

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 12:52 IST
European shares fall as global tech rout hits risk appetite

European shares fell on Thursday as sentiment took a hit from ‌a global rout in tech stocks, sparked by fears of increasing borrowing costs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.35% to 635.54 points by 0709 ‌GMT. Tech stocks from New York to Seoul were rattled after ‌hot US inflation data on Wednesday stoked fears of further Federal Reserve rate hikes, hitting companies that rely on debt to fund AI infrastructure build-out.

"In terms of the ⁠catalysts, ​several names most ⁠exposed to AI have already been under mounting pressure in recent days. Moreover, this pressure ⁠started to be noted more widely, particularly among those firms that have ​been heavily scrutinised by credit investors given their large capex needs," Deutsche ⁠Bank said in a note. The technology sector dropped 3.2%, showing how vulnerable it remains ⁠to ​swings in AI sentiment.

Meanwhile, the ongoing earnings season provided some reassurance. Ericsson advanced 9.9% after the telecom gear maker reported a smaller-than-expected ⁠drop in third-quarter core profit as efficiency measures helped offset higher component costs.

Pernod Ricard ⁠added 3.2% ⁠after the spirits maker reported a smaller-than-expected 0.9% drop in sales for the first quarter of its 2027 ‌fiscal year.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

Lithuania’s Hidden Jobs Crisis: How Skills Gaps and Housing Barriers Keep Workers Unemployed

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026