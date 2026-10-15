​Norway should ​allow its $2.3 trillion ‌wealth fund ​to invest in major Western ‌defence groups that are currently banned from its portfolio due to their involvement ‌in nuclear arms production, ‌a government-appointed commission recommended on Thursday. "Several European and US companies that produce ⁠components for ​nuclear ⁠weapons can therefore be reincluded," the ⁠commission said in its proposal.

The fund follows ​rules decided by parliament that ⁠prevents it from buying stakes in ⁠the ​likes of Airbus, Boeing , BAE Systems and Lockheed ⁠Martin on the grounds that they contribute ⁠to ⁠the making of nuclear weapons.