Norway should allow wealth fund to invest in major arms makers, commission says
Norway should allow its $2.3 trillion wealth fund to invest in major Western defence groups that are currently banned from its portfolio due to their involvement in nuclear arms production, a government-appointed commission recommended on Thursday. "Several European and US companies that produce components for nuclear weapons can therefore be reincluded," the commission said in its proposal.
The fund follows rules decided by parliament that prevents it from buying stakes in the likes of Airbus, Boeing , BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin on the grounds that they contribute to the making of nuclear weapons.