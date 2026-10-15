Romania's leftist Social Democrats said they will join the government of Prime Minister-designate Luca Niculescu while other parties pledged their votes, edging the country closer ‌to ending a political crisis that has pressured its investment-grade rating. The Social Democrats (PSD), parliament's largest party, will have 11 ministers in the proposed government Niculescu will unveil on Thursday before a parliamentary vote of confidence, PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu said late ‌on Wednesday.

Technocrats will fill other ministerial posts, including finance, energy and foreign affairs. While other pro-European parties refrained from ‌joining the cabinet, many said they will back Niculescu, ensuring the 233 votes required to win the vote of confidence.

Niculescu, 55, a diplomat, former journalist and currently interim deputy foreign minister, will lead centrist President Nicusor Dan's fourth attempt to install a government in the five months since ⁠a pro-European ​broad coalition cabinet collapsed. The ⁠four-party government led by Liberal Party head Ilie Bolojan collapsed in early May when the PSD quit and teamed up with the far-right opposition ⁠to file a no-confidence vote.

The PSD have repeatedly said they would form a similar coalition with a different prime minister, but ​the Liberals and two other centre-right parties have refused. The months-long political crisis has pushed the Romanian leu currency ⁠to record lows while debt yields surged. The European Union state narrowly avoided a ratings downgrade from the last rung of investment grade.

Ratings agencies ⁠have ​all said that Romania's ability to approve a 2027 budget that further cuts one of the EU's largest deficits will be key for the country's rating. While Niculescu's government was set to get parliament's approval, it was unclear ⁠how long it would last. The PSD will join on condition that a 2027 budget plan be unveiled by December ⁠1, with no further tax ⁠hikes, and Grindeanu said it will assess the cabinet in six months.

Romania has agreed with Brussels to bring its budget deficit below 3% of economic output - from over ‌9% in 2024 ‌and an expected 6.2% this year - by 2030.