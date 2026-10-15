All EU leaders need to step up support for Ukraine, Dutch PM says
All European leaders need to do more to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said ahead of a summit of EU leaders on Thursday. "I call upon all the European leaders to do more financially, militarily and non military, because a lot of European countries are lagging behind in the support of Ukraine," Jetten told reporters in Brussels.
"Let's step up our game and make sure that they can win this senseless war."