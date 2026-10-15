All EU leaders need to step up support for Ukraine, Dutch PM says

​All ​European leaders ‌need to do ​more to support Ukraine ‌in its war against Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten ‌said ahead of a ‌summit of EU leaders on Thursday. "I call upon all the ⁠European ​leaders ⁠to do more financially, militarily and ⁠non military, because a ​lot of European countries are lagging ⁠behind in the support ⁠of Ukraine," ​Jetten told reporters in Brussels.

"Let's step up ⁠our game and make sure ⁠that ⁠they can win this senseless war."