Central Ukrainian region hit by vast drone attack, killing three

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 12:32 IST
Central Ukrainian region hit by vast drone attack, killing three

​The central ​Ukrainian region ‌of Kirovohrad was ​hit by the largest Russian ‌attack on its territory during the war, killing three people and ‌wounding another six overnight, the local ‌governor said on Thursday. The region, a relatively infrequent target of bombardment, was ⁠hit ​by ⁠over 360 drones, governor Andriy Raikovych ⁠wrote on Telegram, adding that 26 ​different locations had been hit.

"The ⁠enemy deliberately hit critical infrastructure, transport ⁠enterprises, ​logistics facilities and residential homes," he wrote. Ukraine's air force ⁠said 580 Russian drones attacked the country ⁠overnight, ⁠of which 536 were shot down.

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