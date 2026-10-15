Pakistan school roof collapse kills 28; more deaths feared

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 13:23 IST
Pakistan school roof collapse kills 28; more deaths feared

At ​least 27 students, most younger ‌than 13, ​were killed in Pakistan on Thursday, along with a teacher, when a school roof collapsed during ‌classes in the northwestern city of Peshawar, authorities said, warning that the death toll could rise.

Television images showed ambulances rushing to the site at the privately-run Al-Khair ‌Education Center school while rescuers pulled bloodied students from the rubble. "We have ‌taken out at least 45 children," said district emergency officer Iftikhar Khan, adding that some more children were reported to be buried in the rubble.

Rescue teams were working to extricate ⁠bodies ​and take the injured ⁠to hospital, said government official Bilal Faizi. Twenty injured and most of the dead were ⁠brought to the city's Lady Reading Hospital, its spokesperson, Mohammad Asim, said.

A rescue official said ​the ceiling came down on the students after the roof of ⁠a higher floor collapsed, crumpling the two storeys. Authorities said an investigation had been ordered to determine ⁠the ​cause.

Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed said he feared the death toll could rise as just 47 of the 110 students in three classrooms at ⁠the time had been rescued. "It was a weak building structure," Saeed added. "Its ⁠roof was overweight ⁠with construction on a weak structure that caused the collapse."

There was no immediate comment from school officials.

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