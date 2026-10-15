Africa's economic resilience masks rising inflation threat and fragile buffers, IMF warns

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 15:00 IST
Africa's economic resilience masks rising inflation threat and fragile buffers, IMF warns

Sub-Saharan Africa's inflation outlook has worsened since April even as growth held up better than expected, the IMF said, warning that the region's hard-won economic gains remain ‌fragile.

The fund upgraded its 2026 growth forecast for the region to 4.5% from 4.3% back in April, citing global supply adjustments and domestic reforms. But that resilience is masking a worsening inflation picture, as median inflation is now projected to climb from 3.4% in 2025 to 4.3% in 2026 ‌and 5.0% in 2027 — a reversal from April, when the IMF expected price pressures to peak at 5.0% in 2026 before easing. "Monetary ‌policy has to remain data dependent, but the focus should be on making sure that you bring inflation to your target," Zeine Zeidane, director of the IMF's African Department, told Reuters.

The fund's regional view, updated this week, said monetary tightening "may be needed" for most countries, a firmer warning than April's reference to a "difficult balancing act." Interest payments now consume about ⁠12% of ​government revenue across the region, and ⁠the US 10-year Treasury yield has climbed from 4% in late February to 5.2% by end-September, pushing up borrowing costs even as sovereign spreads have narrowed.

"Despite compressing the spread, ⁠the cost of borrowing could continue to rise," Zeidane said. Debt-restructuring delays can slow countries’ access to IMF financing, deepen debt distress and make economic adjustment harder, the ​Fund has warned. Ethiopia, Ghana and Zambia have made progress restructuring their debts, but the processes took years.

Zeidane said a new restructuring ⁠playbook and template memoranda of understanding should speed future cases, while the IMF is also offering its “good offices” to improve information-sharing between creditors and debtors. A widening gap between commodity exporters ⁠and ​importers adds to the strain. Oil exporters' current-account surpluses are jumping to 4.4% of GDP from 1.6%, while non-resource-intensive economies see deficits widen to 5.8% from 3.4% — a sharper divergence than flagged in April. Bilateral aid is projected to fall a further 12% in 2026 after dropping ⁠roughly a quarter in 2025.

El Niño, not a major feature of the Fund's April outlook, now looms as a key risk. The climate ⁠shock event, which could disrupt agriculture and ⁠amplify food-security risks, could cut growth by half a percentage point and lift inflation by 2.6 percentage points in 2027, IMF simulations showed. "Things could get worse than what we have in the outlook," Zeidane said, adding ‌the fund "stands ready" with ‌emergency financing across its 18 active country programs.

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