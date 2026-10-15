EU-Gulf summit may be postponed due to security concerns, Bulgaria's PM says

A ​summit between ​the EU ‌and Gulf states ​due to be held in Saudi ‌Arabia on October 24 may be postponed due to security concerns, Bulgaria's Prime ‌Minister Rumen Radev said on Thursday. "Unfortunately, as ‌far as I know, this meeting in Riyadh will be postponed, maybe for security ⁠reasons," ​Radev ⁠told reporters on arrival at a summit of ⁠EU leaders in Brussels.

EU foreign policy ​chief Kaja Kallas said discussions about the ⁠summit were ongoing. "You will hear when ⁠there ​is something to announce," she told reporters in Brussels. Speaking on condition ⁠of anonymity, two Western officials told Reuters ⁠the ⁠summit would be postponed.