EU-Gulf summit may be postponed due to security concerns, Bulgaria's PM says
A summit between the EU and Gulf states due to be held in Saudi Arabia on October 24 may be postponed due to security concerns, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on Thursday. "Unfortunately, as far as I know, this meeting in Riyadh will be postponed, maybe for security reasons," Radev told reporters on arrival at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said discussions about the summit were ongoing. "You will hear when there is something to announce," she told reporters in Brussels. Speaking on condition of anonymity, two Western officials told Reuters the summit would be postponed.