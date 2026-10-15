BoE surveying lenders on quantum computing risks, deputy governor says
Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said on Thursday the BoE was surveying lenders on their preparedness for risks posed by quantum computing and would use the findings to help develop a system-wide response for the financial sector.
Citing the rapid pace of advances in artificial intelligence, Breeden said policymakers needed to stay ahead of developments in quantum technology. "We need to be ready and ahead of it on quantum," she said at the Institute of International Finance annual meeting in Bangkok.