BoE surveying lenders on quantum computing risks, deputy governor says

​Bank of ​England Deputy ‌Governor Sarah ​Breeden said on Thursday the ‌BoE was surveying lenders on their preparedness for risks posed ‌by quantum computing and would use ‌the findings to help develop a system-wide response for the financial ⁠sector.

Citing ​the ⁠rapid pace of advances in ⁠artificial intelligence, Breeden said policymakers needed ​to stay ahead of developments in ⁠quantum technology. "We need to be ⁠ready ​and ahead of it on quantum," she said ⁠at the Institute of International Finance ⁠annual ⁠meeting in Bangkok.