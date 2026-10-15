IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Oct 15 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by ​our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a ​full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on ‌Reuters ​Connect.

Large dogs age more quickly than small dogs at a molecular level Few animals show the link between size and lifespan as clearly as dogs. (SCIENCE-DOGS/ (PIX), 784 words)

Isle of Wight fossil sheds light on enigmatic meat-eating dinosaurs The partial skull of a tiger-sized predator that prowled what is now the Isle of Wight off England's southern coast about 120 million ‌years ago is giving scientists a better understanding of an enigmatic group of meat-eating dinosaurs known for running down prey and ripping them apart with massive hand claws. (SCIENCE-DINOSAUR/ (PIX), 783 words)

Chinese fossil of bird with undersized wings scrambles avian evolution Scientists have discovered the fossil of a crow-sized bird that lived in China roughly 150 million years ago and possessed undersized wings that may have made it more of a runner than a flier — a discovery that paints a more complicated picture ‌of early avian evolution. (SCIENCE-BIRD/ (PIX), 743 words)

NASA's Perseverance rover breaks record for off-planet driving on Mars WASHINGTON - NASA's robotic Perseverance rover has now driven farther than any other vehicle on the surface of any world other than Earth, racking up ‌28.1 miles (45.2 km) since arriving on Mars in 2021, the US space agency said. (SPACE-MARS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), 779 words)

As diesel prices soar, Bolivian farmer turns trash into tractor fuel LAJA, Bolivia - In the Bolivian Altiplano, where rising fuel costs are threatening farmers' livelihoods, local resident Etson Machaca built a small plant that turns plastic bags, old tires and used oil into energy for his tractors. (BOLIVIA-ENERGY/DIESEL (TV, PIX), 323 words)

Prince William stops traffic outside Buckingham Palace for a game of cricket LONDON - Britain's Prince William turned one of London's most famous thoroughfares, The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace, into a ⁠temporary cricket pitch, ​where he was joined by some of the game's biggest ⁠names to promote his Earthshot climate prize. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/WILLIAM (TV, PIX), 209 words)

Europe's carmakers turn back time to rival Chinese EVs PARIS - As Chinese electric vehicle makers challenge Europe's auto industry with cheaper cars and increasingly sophisticated technology, established automakers are fighting back with one asset their rivals lack: history. (AUTOSHOW-PARIS/RETRO (PIX, TV), ⁠805 words)

AI-powered stock funds bet bots can pick stocks faster and better than humans PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island - A handful of fund managers are betting that exchange-traded funds run by AI stock-picking models can crunch data quicker and make better investment decisions than humans, even as ​many people remain wary or even fearful of artificial intelligence. (USA-MARKETS/AI-ETFS (PIX), 799 words)

Hundreds queue in Hong Kong to glimpse Van Gogh painting unseen in public for 60 years HONG KONG - Hundreds of people queued in Hong Kong ⁠to view a Vincent van Gogh painting never publicly exhibited in more than six decades, ahead of a Sotheby's auction in New York where it is expected to fetch about $180 million. (ART-AUCTION/BLAQUIER-ARRIETA COLLECTION (PIX, TV), 411 words)

Pedro Pascal says learning the cello for 'Behemoth!' was tougher than 'Game of Thrones' battle scenes LONDON - Hollywood ⁠star ​Pedro Pascal said learning to play the cello convincingly for Tony Gilroy's "Behemoth!" was the most challenging task of his career, joking he would rather relive one of his most brutal on-screen battles than learn how to play the instrument again. The star joked: "I would choose fighting The Mountain in 'Game of Thrones' over learning how to play the cello convincingly. I would rather be, I don't know, tossed off of a cliff with Nicolas Cage than have to ⁠learn how to play the cello."(FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/BEHEMOTH (PIX, TV), 335 words)

Paul Bettany says Marvel transformed his life after he was told his career was over LONDON - British actor Paul Bettany said Marvel has transformed his career and personal life after an ⁠unlikely twist of fate over a decade ago saw him offered ⁠the role of Vision moments after being told his Hollywood career was over. (FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/VISIONQUEST (TV, PIX), 386 words)

Disney creators build original witch world for upcoming film ‘Hexed’ LOS ANGELES - For director Fawn Veerasunthorn, the upcoming Disney animated fantasy film “Hexed” is a mother-daughter love story that comes with a set of obstacles. (FILM-HEXED/ (TV), 309 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT EXPLAINER-What is the diesel deal between Putin ‌and Trump?

EXPLAINER-How does the US count ‌measles deaths? FACTBOX-What is lung adenocarcinoma, the cancer diagnosed in Pope Leo?

EXPLAINER-Could hackers get inside my fridge? EXPLAINER-What is Starshield, SpaceX's ​military version of Starlink?

(Compiled by Mark Porter and Patrick Enright)