BNM UK Chapter elects new cabinet at Fifth Council Meeting in London

The United Kingdom chapter of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) held its fifth council meeting in London, electing a new cabinet and dedicating the occasion to Mama Qadeer Baloch in recognition of his longstanding struggle for the recovery of forcibly disappeared persons, according to a post by BNM's UK chapter on X. Following the electoral process, Naseem Abbas was elected President, Kambar Bakhshi Vice President, Saleem Elahi General Secretary, Kifayat Baloch Joint Secretary, and Ejaz Baran Finance Secretary. All members of the new cabinet were elected unopposed, the post stated.

Addressing the council, newly elected President Naseem Abbas said the new cabinet would work collectively to strengthen organisational unity and cooperation, reinforce the UK chapter, and advance the party's political objectives. He also highlighted the importance of effective communication and coordination with the party's Foreign Department to advance BNM's foreign policy and diplomatic activities at the international level.

The meeting was attended by BNM Chairman Dr Naseem Baloch, Central Junior Joint Secretary Hassan Dost Baloch, Foreign Secretary Faheem Baloch, Foreign Department Coordinator Niaz Baloch, outgoing UK Chapter President Manzoor Baloch, and other chapter members, according to the post. During the proceedings, former chapter secretary Kambar Bakhshi presented a report on organisational performance, while Finance Secretary Younas Baloch submitted the financial report. Members reviewed both reports and shared their views and recommendations on organisational matters.

Following the announcement of the election results, BNM Chairman Dr Naseem Baloch administered the oath of office to the newly elected officials. Emphasising adherence to the party's constitution and organisational principles, Dr Naseem Baloch commended members for maintaining patience, cooperation, and discipline throughout the council proceedings, the UK chapter said.

The fifth council meeting concluded with the formation of the new cabinet and the swearing-in of its members, marking the beginning of a new phase in the organisation's activities in the United Kingdom, according to BNM's UK chapter post on X. (ANI)