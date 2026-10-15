"Hoisting Tiranga is not a crime," says Abhijit Dipke

Amid questions surrounding permissions and gathering crowds for the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' initiative, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday asserted that hoisting the national flag is a matter of pride and "not a crime." Speaking to reporters in the national capital here, Dipke reiterated that the planned event to hoist the national flag would proceed.

"Tomorrow we are simply going to hoist the Tricolour. Our Tiranga is our pride, and hoisting the Tiranga is not a crime," Dipke told reporters before being escorted away. The statement came as reporters questioned him on the ground regarding alleged restrictions, bonds submitted to authorities, and permissions regarding gathering people at the venue, with references also made to Rajghat.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended support to the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) "Tiranga Lehrao" call at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday (October 16) at 5 pm. The protest scheduled for Thursday (October 15) has been deferred. The decision comes following the arrest of CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, and the reported threat of action against Abhijeet Dipke. AAP is expected to mobilise supporters on a large scale in support of the CJP’s call, while other organisations are also expected to join the initiative.

After three days of the arrest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, activist Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday questioned their detention, alleging that the two were being jailed in their own country for waving the national flag and fighting for change. In a post on X, Dipke wrote, “It’s Day 3 of Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest. Two young men who gave up their comfortable lives to fight for change are now languishing in jail.”

“Imagine being jailed in your own country for waving your own national flag,” the post further read. On Wednesday, Dipke has called upon people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 to hoist the Tricolour.

In a post on X, Dipke wrote "Lehra do Tiranga" and he appealed to patriots and people who love the Tricolour to assemble at the park at 5 pm on October 16 and hoist the national flag. “As you all know, Saurabh and Aashu have been jailed simply for hoisting the Tricolour. So, I appeal to all patriots—to everyone who loves the Tricolour—to gather at Central Park, Connaught Place, on October 16th at 5 PM with the flag; we will hoist it there and demonstrate that waving the Tricolour is not a crime,” he said.

Calling the Tricolour a matter of national pride, he said, “Let these people—these autocrats—know that our Tricolour is our pride and hoisting it is not a crime. ”Dipke further said he was not worried about the possibility of being jailed after making the appeal, reiterating that he would hoist the national flag.

“I might be jailed after this, but I am not worried about that. The Tricolour is my pride, and I will certainly hoist it,” Dipke said. (ANI)