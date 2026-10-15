Swedish parliament votes against Social Democrats leader as PM, as expected

Sweden's ​parliament on Thursday rejected Social ‌Democrats leader ​Magdalena Andersson's bid to form a minority government, as widely expected, extending a period of uncertainty over ‌who will become prime minister after last month's general election.

Four centre-left opposition parties, which have all said they favour Andersson as prime minister, on September 13 ‌won a majority of seats in Sweden's parliament, the Riksdag, but do not ‌agree on who should be part of a new government.