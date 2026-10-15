CERN and Mistral partner to build AI foundation models for physics

European ​physics ​research centre ‌CERN and Mistral ​AI have signed a ‌statement of intent to establish a long-term strategic partnership to ‌develop foundation models for scientific ‌discovery, the two organisations said on Thursday. The partners ⁠aim ​to ⁠build a 'Large Physics Model', trained on ⁠billions of simulated particle collisions, ​to replace the specialised algorithms ⁠now used to reconstruct and ⁠identify particles. ​No timeline or budget was disclosed.

Both ⁠sides said the models could ⁠later ⁠serve other sciences.