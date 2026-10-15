CERN and Mistral partner to build AI foundation models for physics
European physics research centre CERN and Mistral AI have signed a statement of intent to establish a long-term strategic partnership to develop foundation models for scientific discovery, the two organisations said on Thursday. The partners aim to build a 'Large Physics Model', trained on billions of simulated particle collisions, to replace the specialised algorithms now used to reconstruct and identify particles. No timeline or budget was disclosed.
Both sides said the models could later serve other sciences.