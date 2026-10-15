China will keep speaking up for Palestinian cause, supports two-state solution, foreign minister says
China's foreign minister voiced support for Palestinians on Thursday, saying China will continue to speak up for the Palestinian cause, according to a ministry statement. "The Palestinian issue should not be marginalised," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Palestinian counterpart Varsen Aghabekian Shahin in Baku, the statement showed.
Wang urged "all peace-loving countries" to support the two-state solution, according to the statement.