China will keep speaking up for Palestinian cause, supports two-state solution, foreign minister says

China's ​foreign ‌minister voiced support ​for Palestinians on ‌Thursday, saying China will continue to speak up for ‌the Palestinian cause, ‌according to a ministry statement. "The Palestinian issue should not ⁠be ​marginalised," ⁠Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ⁠told his Palestinian counterpart ​Varsen Aghabekian Shahin in Baku, ⁠the statement showed.

Wang urged "all ⁠peace-loving ​countries" to support the two-state solution, ⁠according to the statement.