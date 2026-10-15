US tells IEA nations it is unhappy with emergency oil release, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 19:12 IST
US tells IEA nations it is unhappy with emergency oil release, Bloomberg News reports

The ​United ​States told ‌fellow member nations ​of the International Energy ‌Agency that current plans to release emergency oil inventories don’t go ‌far enough to quell rising ‌fuel prices, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with ⁠the ​matter. While ⁠US officials attending an IEA ⁠gathering in Paris have yet to ​table a proposal about ⁠what should be done, they ⁠have been ​informally lobbying for an extra commitment of ⁠at least 100 million barrels, the ⁠report ⁠said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

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