US tells IEA nations it is unhappy with emergency oil release, Bloomberg News reports
The United States told fellow member nations of the International Energy Agency that current plans to release emergency oil inventories don’t go far enough to quell rising fuel prices, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. While US officials attending an IEA gathering in Paris have yet to table a proposal about what should be done, they have been informally lobbying for an extra commitment of at least 100 million barrels, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.