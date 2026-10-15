DIARY-Political and General News Events from October 15

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THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BANGKOK – Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on five-day visit to Bangkok for IMF-World Bank meetings (To Oct. 18)

BRUSSELS/PARIS - Funakoshi Takehiro, Japan's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, will travel to Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium, and Paris, French Republic (To Oct. 17) BAKU - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan and participate in the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (Final day)

BAKU - Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan (Final day) NEW DELHI - Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on India visit to strengthen bilateral economic ties (Final day)

NEW DELHI - Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on India visit; to hold talks with Minister of External ‌Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on trade, energy, security, defence ties (Final day) BEIJING - Deputy prime minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has arrived in China for a five-day working visit to Beijing and Tianjin, China, to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across key sectors (To Oct. 16)

BEIJING - At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping President of the Republic of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko will pay a state visit to China (To Oct. 17) BANGKOK - Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make official visits to Thailand during the 2026 IMF-World Bank meetings.(To Oct. 18)

ANKARA - State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Nakasone Yasutaka will visit the Republic of Türkiye as a Special Envoy of takaichi Sanae Prime Minister of Japan (Final day) BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To Oct 18)

BRUSSELS - King Philippe of Belgium receives Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of his attendance to the second day of the EU summit in Brussels - 1400 GMT BANGKOK - German finance minister Lars Klingbeil speaks on ‌the sidelines of the IMF meetings in Bangkok - 0400 GMT

BANGKOK - German finance minister Lars Klingbeil and development minister speak in Bangkok - 1030 GMT BANGKOK - G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors

BRUSSELS - French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU liberal leaders to meet ahead of the European Council meeting taking place in Brussels - 0600 GMT BRUSSELS - European Council (To Oct 16)

GLOBAL - World Handwashing Day GLOBAL - International Day of Rural Women

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election (Second round) BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia - Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar hosts the presidents of sixteen EU countries for an informal Arraiolos Group meeting at Brdo pri Kranju to discuss the European Union's future, security, and global role

SUCRE - The President of Chile José Antonio Kast will visit Bolivia GLOBAL - World Food Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

MUMBAI, India - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar (To Oct. 22) GLOBAL - International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19 HONG KONG, People's Republic of China - APEC Finance Ministerial Meeting (To Oct. 21)

COPENHAGEN - Vietnamese President To ⁠Lam and his spouse, Ngo ​Phuong Ly, will make a state visit to Denmark (To Oct 21) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To Oct 22)

TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21 ANKARA - Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney will travel to Ankara and Istanbul. (To Oct. 23)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct 23) SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served ⁠as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

RIYADH - EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 SERBIA - Serbian National Assembly Election

BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election (Second round) SOFIA - Bulgaria holds a presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 26

TOKYO - Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Japan for a four-day official trip. (Oct. 29) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

EL SALVADOR - Peru's President ⁠Keiko Fujimori is scheduled to travel to El Salvador from Oct 28 to Oct 31 at the invitation of her right-wing counterpart, Nayib Bukele ( To Oct 31) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 SAN SALVADOR - Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori will be on an official visit to meet with El Salvador President Bukele and members of his cabinet to talk about security policies

MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

ATLANTA, United States - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting (To Oct 31) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 LONDON - Seven OPEC+ ministers meet on Sunday to set their output policy for ⁠December

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, ​NOVEMBER 2

DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Simon Harris, EU Financial Services Commissioner Maria Luisa Albuquerque and Evelien Witlox, the ECB's Director of the Digital Euro also speak at Irish central bank conference - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Governor Election

AMERICAN SAMOA - American Samoan House of Representatives Election NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives Election

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Senate Election Guam - Guamanian Legislature election

Guam - Guamanian Governor election - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4 TEHRAN – 47th anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979 Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, ⁠NOVEMBER 7

NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest.

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold ⁠annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

CABO VERDE - Cabo Verdean Presidency Election GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day

GLOBAL - World ⁠Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish ‌Senate Election

Switzerland – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy ‌by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily ​mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

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