US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq nears one-month low as AI stocks slide on debt concerns

The ​Nasdaq ​fell to ‌near one-month lows ​on Thursday as ‌fears of a hit to artificial-intelligence investments from higher interest ‌rates deepened a rout ‌in AI-linked stocks, while fresh data confirmed price pressures building ⁠in ​the ⁠US economy.

At 09:30 a.m., the ⁠Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 266.74 ​points, or 0.52%, to ⁠51,888.22, the S&P 500 ⁠lost 33.35 ​points, or 0.43%, to 7,685.59, and ⁠the Nasdaq Composite lost 329.86 points, ⁠or ⁠1.24%, to 26,363.01.