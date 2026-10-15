China state buyers book 10-13 US soybean cargoes, second large-scale batch since summit, traders say

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 19:05 IST
China state buyers book 10-13 US soybean cargoes, second large-scale batch since summit, traders say

​Chinese ​state buyers bought ‌10-13 Panamax ​cargoes of US soybeans ‌overnight, the second large-scale batch of purchases since US President Donald Trump ‌met Chinese President Xi ‌Jinping in September, three trade sources told Reuters on Thursday. The cargoes ⁠are ​scheduled ⁠for shipment between December and March, ⁠they added.

The US Department of ​Agriculture on Thursday confirmed ⁠sales of 330,000 metric tons of ⁠US ​soybeans to China for delivery in the 2026/27 ⁠marketing year, along with 283,450 ⁠metric ⁠tons to unknown destinations.

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