China state buyers book 10-13 US soybean cargoes, second large-scale batch since summit, traders say
Chinese state buyers bought 10-13 Panamax cargoes of US soybeans overnight, the second large-scale batch of purchases since US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in September, three trade sources told Reuters on Thursday. The cargoes are scheduled for shipment between December and March, they added.
The US Department of Agriculture on Thursday confirmed sales of 330,000 metric tons of US soybeans to China for delivery in the 2026/27 marketing year, along with 283,450 metric tons to unknown destinations.